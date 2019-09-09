Bercow says he will stand-down as speaker

Now or later he's done

House of Common speaker John Bercow says he will stand down now if the UK votes for an election. If not, he says he will stand down on October 31.





Cable is ticking lower on this. Bercow was seen as a remainer and he was instrumental in allowing debate on the bill that blocked the no-deal Brexit.





Bercow is a Labour MP but the tradition in the UK is not to run a candidate against the speaker in the election, so long as he plans to continue in the role. However Conservatives said yesterday they would run a candidate against him.





"Give us back an impartial Speaker," Conservative business secretary Andrea Leadsom said. She



accused him of 'flagrant abuse' of parliamentary process.