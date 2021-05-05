Berkshire Hathaway’s stock price is too high, NASDAQ temporarily suspended prices

Warren Buffett is doing something right ... the Wall Street Journal report how his firm's stock price is too high

Berkshire Hathaway is trading at more than $421,000 per Class A share,

On Tuesday, Nasdaq Inc. temporarily suspended broadcasting prices for Class A shares of Berkshire over several popular data feeds.

Nasdaq's computers can only count so high because of the compact digital format they use for communicating prices. The biggest number they can handle is $429,496.7295. Nasdaq is rushing to finish an upgrade later this month that would fix the problem.





How long before BTC catches up though? Or Ethereum ... or DOGE :-D









