Berlin mayor says that Monday talk with Merkel likely to be short as situation remains unclear

Berlin mayor, Michael Müller, remarks in an interview

I'm not sure what he means by the situation being "unclear" as it is rather evident that things with the virus are worsening over the past few weeks . For some context, Merkel will be meeting with state leaders next Monday again to discuss the situation.





The issue here is that despite tighter restrictions for the most part, it has done little to curb the spread across the country. Lockdown fatigue is starting to take a toll and there is growing pressure to do more to get economic conditions back up and running.