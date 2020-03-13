Berlin says the city is to gradually close schools from next week due to the coronavirus

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

To also reduce public transportation as well

Slowly, Germany is also beginning to go into lockdown mode as the virus outbreak becomes more widespread. Earlier, Bavaria announced that schools will be closed until 6 April.
