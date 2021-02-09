Italy's Berlusconi: Draghi saved the euro, has great capacity to manage difficult situations

Italian political figureheads talk up Draghi government

Berlusconi also adds that the decision to back Draghi is "an act of wisdom that will also be appreciated in Europe".





As things stand, Draghi is still in the midst of talks with political parties to shore up support in parliament. But the market has given him a vote of confidence as we see spreads tighten in the euro area. Even if he is not with the ECB, he is still doing their job. *scoffs*







