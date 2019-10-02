Bernie Sanders cancels campaign events until further notice due to heart procedure
Sanders had stents inserted
Bernie Sanders experienced some chest pains yesterday and had some stents successfully inserted today. His campaign is canceling events until further notice.
This doesn't sound like something that will take him out of the race but it's something to watch. Oddsmakers have him as the third most-likely Democratic nominee behind Warren and Biden. Warren has shifted into an even-money favorite and Sanders dropping out would push her even higher.