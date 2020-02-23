Bernie Sanders wins again in Nevada on Saturday and continues his early momentum

Decisive win with 46% of the vote vs 19.6% for Biden

On Saturday, Bernie Sanders won in the Nevada caucus, continuing his streak of victories in early Democratic primaries.





The numbers was 60% of precincts reporting had:

Sanders at 46%

Biden at 19.6%

Buttiegieg at 15.3% Those three have enough of the vote to qualify for delegates. Elizabeth Warren came and forth with 9%, but is below the threshold for earning delegates.









Super Tuesday is approaching next week (March 3rd) with Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia all going to the polls. A total of 1357 delegates are at stake with California's accounting for 415 of that total. A total of 1,991 are needed to secure the parties nomination.





Before Super Tuesday, South Carolina will hold their caucus on Saturday, February 29. Joe Biden, who has not fared well in the first 4 primaries, is desperately in need of a strong showing to get back in the race. Without it, he may be in deep trouble. He is currently trailing Sanders by a slim margin in the state.







ForexLive Democratic candidates will debate on Tuesday night in Charleston, South Carolina ahead of the vote on Saturday.

The victory was propelled by Sanders winning more than half of the Hispanic vote and by strength within the black voter demographic.