Better mood settles over markets but it some places it never really left

The turmoil in markets never really made it to FX

The narrative around September is that it's been a month of retracements and turmoil but it's not true in FX.





highlighted this on Friday and today we're seeing it a bit more clearly. If there was true turmoil, we would be seeing far more movement than this in AUD/JPY:





There is certainly some excitement at the end of August and a turn since but the scope of the move is nothing like equities.







Similarly, one trade that looks like a big winner to me is short USD/MXN. Instead of a retracement, it's breaking down currently and I think that signals more progress on the virus and broader optimism.





The story at the moment isn't so much fresh fears as it is rotation to things like emerging markets and value rather than stay-at-home technology.







USD/MXN





