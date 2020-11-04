Betting markets start to favour Biden again
The shift in Wisconsin is changing the narrativeSmarkets have now pared Trump's odds of winning to even i.e. 50%, after having it around 71% from about an hour ago. Elsewhere, Betfair is now seeing odds of a Biden win at 8/11 after having Trump as favourite at 2/5 earlier.
Meanwhile, the market is still keeping more choppy with European stocks having pared opening losses earlier to post modest gains, only to give that all away again now.
S&P 500 futures are still up by 0.3% for the time being but risk appetite is fragile.
Update (1032 GMT): Smarkets now give Biden a 55% chance of winning.