Betting markets start to favour Biden again

The shift in Wisconsin is changing the narrative





Meanwhile, the market is still keeping more choppy with European stocks having pared opening losses earlier to post modest gains, only to give that all away again now.







S&P 500 futures are still up by 0.3% for the time being but risk appetite is fragile.

Update (1032 GMT): Smarkets now give Biden a 55% chance of winning.





Smarkets have now pared Trump's odds of winning to even i.e. 50%, after having it around 71% from about an hour ago. Elsewhere, Betfair is now seeing odds of a Biden win at 8/11 after having Trump as favourite at 2/5 earlier.