Betting markets start to favour Biden again

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The shift in Wisconsin is changing the narrative

Smarkets have now pared Trump's odds of winning to even i.e. 50%, after having it around 71% from about an hour ago. Elsewhere, Betfair is now seeing odds of a Biden win at 8/11 after having Trump as favourite at 2/5 earlier.

Meanwhile, the market is still keeping more choppy with European stocks having pared opening losses earlier to post modest gains, only to give that all away again now.

S&P 500 futures are still up by 0.3% for the time being but risk appetite is fragile.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Update (1032 GMT): Smarkets now give Biden a 55% chance of winning.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose