BHP warn that if viral outbreak not contained it expects to revise down expectations

Apple has issued less optimisitic guidance lower, Adam posted here:

They will not be alone. Do not be fooled by the rosy response of the stock market, there are complex supply chain issues still to come, alongside demand side effects. This is not resolved.





BHP along similar lines, but not issuing lower guidance as yet



if viral outbreak not demonstrably well contained within the March qtr, expect to revise expectations for economic, commodity demand growth downwards More: full year unit cost guidance remains unchanged for major assets

global steel production growth moderated in first half of 2020 financial year

global steel production is expected to increase modestly in 2020 calendar year

as second half of 2020 financial year opens, inventories are relatively high in key parts of nickel value chain





