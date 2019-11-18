Bias is to buy the dips in cable - UBS

Cable up 70 pips today

Election polls are helping the pound to start the week. UBS was out with a note earlier touting further possible gains above 1.30.





In UK election news Friday, the Brexit party stood down yet more candidates potentially further bolstering the Conservatives position, and over the weekend Sunday Telegraph reports that Boris Johnson has stated "all 635 Conservative candidates standing at this election have pledged that they would vote in parliament to pass the Brexit deal", and "he is offering a pact with the people, if you vote for the conservatives you can be 100% sure a Conservative majority will unblock parliament and get Brexit done". Latest polls show the Conservative lead remains stable and some show a slight increase over Labour. GBP ground out further gains during the Asia session as participants played on the potential removal of more Brexit uncertainty and the Conservatives prospects and lead. The desk is bias to buy dips for now given current information, support now expected initially into 1.2890-00 ahead of 1.2860-70, topside a daily close above this 1.2925-30 level would add to the positive technical picture and open up 1.2980 initially ahead of the more significant 1.3000-20 area.

We touched a high of 1.2985 earlier with spot now at 1.2965.

