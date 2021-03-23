Biden administration concerned Johnson & Johnson may miss vaccine goal
Politico report on the concern that J&J may not deliver the 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccine it promised would be available by the end of this month
Politico citing three senior administration officials.
- The full tranche of vaccine Johnson & Johnson committed in February to delivering may not be ready to ship until the second or third week of April, the officials said, potentially complicating preparations for states expecting millions of J&J shots.