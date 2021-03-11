Biden administration further restricting supplies to Chinese company Huawei

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Biden administration has amended licenses for companies to sell to China's Huawei, further restricting companies from supplying items that can be used with 5G devices

  • And other conditions
Reuters and Bloomberg citing unnamed sources. 

Trump did some hard yards on China, Biden not relinquishing them. More at those two links above. 

huawei
 China's revenge has been directed against US allies, they are easier to target than the US. AUD seems to have shrugged off all the China imposts so far though.  

