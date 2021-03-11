Biden administration further restricting supplies to Chinese company Huawei
Biden administration has amended licenses for companies to sell to China's Huawei, further restricting companies from supplying items that can be used with 5G devices
- And other conditions
Trump did some hard yards on China, Biden not relinquishing them. More at those two links above.
China's revenge has been directed against US allies, they are easier to target than the US. AUD seems to have shrugged off all the China imposts so far though.