Biden adviser says new administration does not intend to lift EU travel restrictions
This is in relation to this from earlier:
Biden adviser Jen Psaki (will be Biden's press secretary)
- With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel.
- On the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26. In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19.