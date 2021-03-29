Biden and Suga will issue a joint statement on Taiwan after their summit
Japanese media, Nikkei with the report on Japan's Prime Minister Suga upcoming visit to Washington next month for a summit with US President Joe Biden
- The two sides are in discussions to include the passage on Taiwan in a joint statement after the summit.
- Both countries also intend to take a unified stance opposing China's new law empowering the coast guard.
Biden is steadily reinforcing a coalition opposing China on Taiwan and other matters.
Nikkei link here more (may be gated)