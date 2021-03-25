Biden calls for return of talking filibuster

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from the US President
  • Biden says the US should return to the type of filibuster that existed "when I came to the Senate" in 1972
  • If there's complete lockdown and chaos then we'll have to go beyond that
  • Highlights that economic forecasters now see 6% GDP growth in the US
The consensus on US growth is 5.7% but that's been rising. I'd say 6% is a safe estimate.

  • Says his plan and expectation is to run for re-election in 2024
  • We need to start rewarding work, not wealth

