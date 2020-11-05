Biden campaign says 'absolutely confident' in win. Trump says will challenge all states

Isn't this fun





The market does not care about the election at the moment as the fall in volatility leads to massive options activity.





Biden's campaign said they are at 254 electoral college votes now but it may take time to see the full result in Arizona and the margin may tighten. Any additional states will allow them to claim victory. They said that rural and in-person votes might be next to show up in Trump's favor, tilting that state his way but that they will eventually prevail.





On Pennsylvania, he highlighted that they're nearing parity with Trump and that the final ballots will tilt the state in his favor.





Meanwhile, Trump tweets that "all of the cent Biden-claimed states will be legally challenged by us for voter fraud and state election fraud."





The imminent one to watch is Georgia and there's good reason to think that Biden could pull ahead by a very slight margin when the numbers are announced in the next few hours.

