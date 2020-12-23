Biden considering boosting vaccine production with Defense Production Act
A bit of brighter news, this via US media (ABC) from earlier, posting ICYMI
- President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus advisory team consulted scientists and supply chain experts about whether he should invoke a wartime production law to help produce and administer more Covid-19 vaccines, two advisers familiar with the discussions said.
- President Donald Trump has already invoked the Defense Production Act, or DPA, to speed the production of medical supplies and components to test for the coronavirus, and he has raised the possibility of using the law again for vaccines.
- Manufacturers have said there could be a shortage of components to make the vaccines.