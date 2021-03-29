Biden: Covid vaccine effort will move faster

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

90% of adults will be eligible for vaccination by April 19

  • Vaccinations will move faster
  • Will more than double number of pharmacies where shots given
  • 90% of US adults to be eligible for vaccinations by April 19
  • Still urges states to reinstate mask mandate.  Still not where we need to be.
On a side note, I will get my second shot later today.  Look forward to getting it all done.

Update: A separate report says Biden will announce a transportation-focused stimulus push on Wednesday.
