Biden: Covid vaccine effort will move faster
90% of adults will be eligible for vaccination by April 19
- Vaccinations will move faster
- Will more than double number of pharmacies where shots given
- 90% of US adults to be eligible for vaccinations by April 19
- Still urges states to reinstate mask mandate. Still not where we need to be.
On a side note, I will get my second shot later today. Look forward to getting it all done.
Update: A separate report says Biden will announce a transportation-focused stimulus push on Wednesday.