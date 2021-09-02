Biden directs DOE to use all tools including SPR to keep gas flowing
Opening up strategic petroleum reserves
Pres. Biden has direct the Department of Energy to use all tools including the strategic petroleum reserve to keep gas flowing.
The EPA is to issue waivers to allow gasoline to continue to be sold.
Biden adds, that private insurance company should do the right thing and pay policyholders who are displaced by the storm for temporary housing.
He has also ease rules to allow cell phone users to roam and use other providers.