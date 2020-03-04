Biden firming in the US Dem primaries - US equity index futures also firming in Globex trade

Pundits say Biden is more electable than Sanders, and markets say Biden's moderate polices on the economy are more favourable than Sanders

US equity futures up in 'overnight' Globex trade as Biden takes victories





The latest is in Alabama where projections so far have Biden to take 10 delegates, others:

Bloomberg 4

Warren 4

Sanders 3

There are 52 Dem delegates up for grabs in the state, so while its early days Biden is way ahead



