Biden has a narrow lead in Florida in Reuters/Ipsos polls of battleground states

Florida Biden 50-46% vs 49-47% prior

Arizona Biden 49-47% vs 48-46% prior

North Carolina: Biden 49-48% -- same as prior

Michigan: Biden 52-42% vs 52-43% prior

Wisconsin: Biden 53-43% vs 53-44% prior

Pennsylvania: Biden 51-44% vs 50-45% prior

It would take another big polling error to send Trump back to the White House. He can afford to lose Michigan and Wisconsin but if so, he must win the rest.





These latest polls in general show a very small shift towards Biden, if momentum is your thing.

