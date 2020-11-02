Biden has a narrow lead in Florida in Reuters/Ipsos polls of battleground states
The latest polls from Reuters/Ipsos
- Florida Biden 50-46% vs 49-47% prior
- Arizona Biden 49-47% vs 48-46% prior
- North Carolina: Biden 49-48% -- same as prior
- Michigan: Biden 52-42% vs 52-43% prior
- Wisconsin: Biden 53-43% vs 53-44% prior
- Pennsylvania: Biden 51-44% vs 50-45% prior
It would take another big polling error to send Trump back to the White House. He can afford to lose Michigan and Wisconsin but if so, he must win the rest.
These latest polls in general show a very small shift towards Biden, if momentum is your thing.