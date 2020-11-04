Biden is up significantly on Clinton ... but he is not running against Clinton

The first part of the headline is correct, but Biden is running against Trump.

Trump looks like he has taken the key states of

Florida,

Georgia

and North Carolina

OK, for Biden, he is looking positive in Ohio and even Texas .... taking those could well clinch it for Biden.

Ohio Biden up 110 on Trump with 52% counted (urban votes leaning Biden)

Texas Biden up 3 with 67% counted (again, urban vote caveat)





But, we may be in for a long night ... week ... until we get a winner declared.