Biden: It's time to end the politicization of mask wearing

Pres. elect Biden speaking on Covid 19

still many months until vaccine widely available



is formed Covid 19 transition board today



will seek to add other members to Covid 19 board



Covid plan will develop guidance for small businesses



It is imperative to ramp up PPE production



we will spare no effort to turn pandemic around



we will follow the science, well-adjusted to new data



it's time to end politicization of mask wearing



we can save tens of thousands of lives with mask wearing



says goal is to return to a normal life, masks are critical

Today the Utah governor Herbert (R) ordered state wide mask mandate and other coronavirus restrictions saying we "cannot afford to debate this issue". Previously herbert had refused order residents to wear a mask. The number of cases increase dramatically last week and there are fears that hospitals could soon be overwhelmed.







Biden is likely to ask state governors to mandate mask wearing. The pandemic continues to rage and will likely get worse before it gets better.