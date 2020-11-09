Biden: It's time to end the politicization of mask wearing
Pres. elect Biden speaking on Covid 19
- still many months until vaccine widely available
- is formed Covid 19 transition board today
- will seek to add other members to Covid 19 board
- Covid plan will develop guidance for small businesses
- It is imperative to ramp up PPE production
- we will spare no effort to turn pandemic around
- we will follow the science, well-adjusted to new data
- it's time to end politicization of mask wearing
- we can save tens of thousands of lives with mask wearing
- says goal is to return to a normal life, masks are critical
Today the Utah governor Herbert (R) ordered state wide mask mandate and other coronavirus restrictions saying we "cannot afford to debate this issue". Previously herbert had refused order residents to wear a mask. The number of cases increase dramatically last week and there are fears that hospitals could soon be overwhelmed.
Biden is likely to ask state governors to mandate mask wearing. The pandemic continues to rage and will likely get worse before it gets better.