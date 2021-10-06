Biden: Leaders know they need to act on the debt limit

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Speaking from the White House

Pres. Biden meets with business leaders at the White House on the debt limit

Biden meet with business leaders on debt ceiling
  • Raising the debt limit is about paying what we owe
  • Raising the debt limit should be bipartisan
  • Senate Republicans are threatening to stop the debt limit increase by using the filibuster
  • Trump needed to raise the debt limit three times and Democrats supported the increases
  • Defaulting on the debt will happen after October 18
  • Defaulting on debt risks the market taking and would likely lead to a lowering of the US credit rating

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose