Biden: Leaders know they need to act on the debt limit
Speaking from the White House
Biden meet with business leaders on debt ceiling
- Raising the debt limit is about paying what we owe
- Raising the debt limit should be bipartisan
- Senate Republicans are threatening to stop the debt limit increase by using the filibuster
- Trump needed to raise the debt limit three times and Democrats supported the increases
- Defaulting on the debt will happen after October 18
- Defaulting on debt risks the market taking and would likely lead to a lowering of the US credit rating