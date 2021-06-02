US President Biden likely to further tighten rules on US investment in Chinese military-linked componaies

Reports via Twitter that Biden is likely to sign a fresh Executive Order later this week further restricting US investment in Chinese firms with links to the Chinese military.

Under Biden's amended order, the Treasury Department will create a list of companies that could face financial penalties for their connection to China's defense and surveillance technology sectors, the people said. Until now, the financial sanctions and selection of targeted companies were tied to a congressionally-mandated Defense Department report.





Keep an eye on continued tensions between the US and China. Especially for impacts on the AUD, China tends to trade-attack Australia as a proxy for the US. The US is much bigger and capable of effective countermeasures whereas Australia is not as well placed to respond. I suspect it will not long until New Zealand is similarly bullied by China on trade.



