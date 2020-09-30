Biden: Looks forward to the next debate

Hope it is more controlled

Dem VP candidate Biden is speaking for the first time after the debates last night. He says:

He is looking forward to the next debate (so they will go on)

In the next debate he wants ability to answer questions



Trump's conduct in debate was national embarrassment



His message to Proud Boys is "cease-and-desist" You gotta wonder what, if anything, they will do to control the debate better. The next debate will be on October 15 and the last will be on October 22.



The one vice presidential debate between VP Pence and Senator Harris will take place on October 7th



