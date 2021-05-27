Biden official says Republican infrastructure proposal is being considered seriously

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

McConnell also spoke on TV

Mitch McConnell sounded like he was in the mood to make a deal on CNBC in an interview, as he said the latest Republican offer wasn't a final offer.

We're going to be hearing more about this today and through the weekend. If we get a deal, that might imply lower spending but I think that's the wrong takeaway because Democrats can come back afterwards and deal with family leave and free community college. Some bipartisanship would also be welcome on the whole.



