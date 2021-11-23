Biden: Oil companies have not ramped up supply quickly enough to meet demand

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Economics lecture from Biden

  • We're going to get through this gasoline price spike and hopefully faster than during past spikes
  • Unacceptable that oil firms are pocketing the difference between wholesale and retail prices
Maybe the lack of production has something to do with the lack of pipelines?

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Warren says she's asking energy companies to explain their plans to export record amounts of natural gas while exacting enormous price rises.

I don't even know where to start with that comment.
