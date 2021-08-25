WSJ: Biden plan calls for Covid boosters at 6 months versus 8 months previously

Wall Street Journal reports

the Wall Street Journal's reporting that the Biden administration plans to speed up the vaccine boosters at six months instead of the previously expected eight months. The approval for boosters for all three Covid 19 shots is expected in mid-September.











Pfizer and BioNTech asked the US health regulators to authorize boosters of their vaccine and submitted additional data showing 1/3 dose improves protection against the virus. The Pfizer vaccine was approved on Monday.





Moderna as filed for full approval of its vaccine. A decision is expected in about three months.





Johnson and Johnson as it plans to file for approval later this year.





The previous timetable had boosters starting to be administered by September but to those we received their final shot eight months previously. The start date is still targeted for September, but the window for the third booster shot will be opened for more vaccinated people at that time.





The inoculation rate for eligible US population passed the 60% level this week.

