Biden plans prime time speech tonight. Trump lowers the temperature in statement

Biden likely to claim win in 8 pm ET address







Biden has pulled ahead by nearly 14,000 votes in Pennsylvania and the margin continues to grow. In all likelihood the networks will call it today and he will declare victory.





I don't see any genuine risks around the speech. I'm sure it will be heavy on unity and light on policy priorities.





A report earlier today said he won't unveil his economic team until December so it's too early to speculate on what that will mean.





Larger risks tonight and on the weekend are around protests and violence but that's tough to handicap.





Trump has released a statement on the election and I think there's more than meets the eye. He appears to be shifting to more of a moral position on the vote rather than one where he claims he won and will fight by any means necessary. If he's framing it as a principled fight and that's easier to sustain.









