Biden prepared to extend infrastructure talks by up to two weeks
Politico with the report on slow talks with Republicans who are raising a long list of objections.
- Memorial Day (31 May) was set as a deadline
- But it now appears the White House and other Democrats are willing to let the negotiations stretch past
Senate Republicans are expected to present their latest proposal on Thursday (27 May 2021)
circa $1 trillion in new spending., well short of what Biden wants
- 'how to pay for spending' is also a sticking point