Biden "preparing to go to the mat" for corporate tax hike - report

The headline move would be a hike in the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%.



The other three would:

Impose a global minimum tax on profits from foreign subsidiaries



Tax capital gains as regular income for the wealthy and tax unrealized capital gains at death

Return the top individual rate for those making more than $400,000 to the pre-Trump rate of 39.6%

There's going to be a battle in congress around getting this done but markets aren't going to like it. I expect that Biden has canvassed Senators and knows he has the support to get this through in some form, but that it will be watered down.

