Biden reportedly won't immediately remove China tariffs
New York Times reports on the matter
Citing remarks by Biden to one of the media outlet's op-ed columnist in a phone interview, as to saying that Biden will not immediately remove China Phase One tariffs as he wants to conduct a full review of the existing deal with China.
I don't think this is entirely unexpected. Those hoping that there will be a relaxation of US and China tensions just because Biden is in charge will need to change that misconception, because US-China relations are still going to be on the rocks in the coming decade.
The only difference with Biden and Trump is perhaps that Biden is less "unpredictable" but it doesn't change the trajectory in which things are headed towards.