Biden: Reversing increase in inflation is a top priority for him

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comment from the President

Biden
  • Asked White House national economic council to pursue means to reduce energy costs
  • Increases in non-energy prices reflect 'ongoing struggle' to restore smooth operations in economy
  • Committed to independence of the Fed
I suspect this high print doesn't help Brainard's chances. At the same time, it's all about the mid-terms at this time next year. High prices now mean year-over-year comps will be easy then.

