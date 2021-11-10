Biden: Reversing increase in inflation is a top priority for him
Comment from the President
- Asked White House national economic council to pursue means to reduce energy costs
- Increases in non-energy prices reflect 'ongoing struggle' to restore smooth operations in economy
- Committed to independence of the Fed
I suspect this high print doesn't help Brainard's chances. At the same time, it's all about the mid-terms at this time next year. High prices now mean year-over-year comps will be easy then.