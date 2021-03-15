Biden says 100m stimulus checks will be delivered in 10 days
The money is flying out the door
How long does it take that money to get into the stock market or bitcoin?
I was shocked at how many Americans said they were going to invest stimulus checks. It's enough to make a real difference. Ultimately, about 85% of all US households qualify for at least a portion of the stimulus money.
There was nothing on the next round of stimulus (infrastructure) or on taxes but he did offer a small hint, saying the US needs to stay on top of the money spent in the virus relief plan.