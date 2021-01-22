Biden says covid deaths expected to be well over 600,000

The US just crossed 400,000

Biden is speaking from the White House about the pandemic and said there is little that can be done to change the trajectory of the pandemic.





Lately the US has been clocking nearly 4000 deaths per day.





At that pace, it will only be 50 more days until they hit 600,000.





Lately daily cases have been falling but even cutting the daily deaths in half, you get to 600,000 in 100 days. By then, the vaccine should be more widely available in the US.

