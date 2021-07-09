Biden says he expects congress to act on US debt ceiling

Biden to sign executive order to increase competition

Biden
  • We've seen less competition in our economy and that's holding our economy back
  • Cites pharma, hearing aids and internet services
  • Capitalism without competition isn't capitalism, it's exploitation
  • There will be no more tolerance for abusive monopolies
  • FDA will safely import prescription drugs from Canada
  • Hearing aids will be sold over the counter
  • Executive order will target non-compete clauses
There's a strong consensus about eliminating non-compete clauses, especially in low-wage workers. He cited clauses preventing McDonald fast food workers from going to Burger King. 

