Biden says he expects congress to act on US debt ceiling

We've seen less competition in our economy and that's holding our economy back

Cites pharma, hearing aids and internet services

Capitalism without competition isn't capitalism, it's exploitation

There will be no more tolerance for abusive monopolies

FDA will safely import prescription drugs from Canada

Hearing aids will be sold over the counter

Executive order will target non-compete clauses

There's a strong consensus about eliminating non-compete clauses, especially in low-wage workers. He cited clauses preventing McDonald fast food workers from going to Burger King.

