Biden says he expects congress to act on US debt ceiling
Biden to sign executive order to increase competition
- We've seen less competition in our economy and that's holding our economy back
- Cites pharma, hearing aids and internet services
- Capitalism without competition isn't capitalism, it's exploitation
- There will be no more tolerance for abusive monopolies
- FDA will safely import prescription drugs from Canada
- Hearing aids will be sold over the counter
- Executive order will target non-compete clauses
There's a strong consensus about eliminating non-compete clauses, especially in low-wage workers. He cited clauses preventing McDonald fast food workers from going to Burger King.