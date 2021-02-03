Biden says he is willing to limit stimulus check eligibility

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Biden puts that on the table

It's not a big surprise that both Republicans and Democrats would be willing to draw a line on who receives the payments but not the amount ($1400). It's an easy way to cut the pricetag and look more fiscally responsible, while capping it for big earners. The question now is: What's the cap?

For the market, less money isn't great news because it would mean less spending. But if it means that a bipartisan deal is possible, or that any bill gets passed; then the market will approve.

Other headlines today have stressed how Democrats don't want this bill to drag.


