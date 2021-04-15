US President Biden says he told Putin the US had concluded Russia interfered in the US election

US President Biden speaking, addressing Russian election interference, hacking

says he takes responsibility as steward of US-Russia relationship seriously

we cannot allow a foreign power to intervene in US elections with impunity

says he told Putin the US had concluded Russia interfered in the US election

says he told Putin the US could have gone further with sanctions, but Biden chose not to do so

says if Russia makes further interference in US democracy, the US is prepared to respond

says he told Putin communication between the two of them was essential

says now is the time to de-escalate between Russia and Ukraine

Nord Stream 2 is still an issue in play Biden's speech follows Wednesday evening US time news of fresh sanctions on Russia imminent:









ps. On Nord Stream 2 ... indications are the pipeline will proceed to completion. Not really 'in play' at all ... but hey, I could be wrong.