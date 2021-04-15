US President Biden says he told Putin the US had concluded Russia interfered in the US election
US President Biden speaking, addressing Russian election interference, hacking
- says he takes responsibility as steward of US-Russia relationship seriously
- we cannot allow a foreign power to intervene in US elections with impunity
- says he told Putin the US had concluded Russia interfered in the US election
- says he told Putin the US could have gone further with sanctions, but Biden chose not to do so
- says if Russia makes further interference in US democracy, the US is prepared to respond
- says he told Putin communication between the two of them was essential
- says now is the time to de-escalate between Russia and Ukraine
- Nord Stream 2 is still an issue in play
ps. On Nord Stream 2 ... indications are the pipeline will proceed to completion. Not really 'in play' at all ... but hey, I could be wrong.