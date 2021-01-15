Biden says plans 100m vaccine shots in first 100 days

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Biden is speaking now after the main points of his economic package were provided a couple of hours ago:

Says the rescue plan is for now, recovery plan next month.

More:
  • Next week to extend eviction moratorium
  • Also would provide aid for landlords
More:
  • recovery plan will not come cheaply
This 'not cheaply' hints at how this is all going to be paid for .... tax hikes on the way for the US?  I don't doubt it.  
  • says tax loopholes for corps will be closed
Risk softens a touch. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose