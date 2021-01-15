Biden says plans 100m vaccine shots in first 100 days

Biden is speaking now after the main points of his economic package were provided a couple of hours ago:

Says the rescue plan is for now, recovery plan next month.





More:

Next week to extend eviction moratorium

Also would provide aid for landlords

recovery plan will not come cheaply

This 'not cheaply' hints at how this is all going to be paid for .... tax hikes on the way for the US? I don't doubt it.

says tax loopholes for corps will be closed

Risk softens a touch.





More: