Biden says plans 100m vaccine shots in first 100 days
Biden is speaking now after the main points of his economic package were provided a couple of hours ago:
Says the rescue plan is for now, recovery plan next month.
- Next week to extend eviction moratorium
- Also would provide aid for landlords
- recovery plan will not come cheaply
This 'not cheaply' hints at how this is all going to be paid for .... tax hikes on the way for the US? I don't doubt it.
- says tax loopholes for corps will be closed
Risk softens a touch.