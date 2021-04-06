Biden says there is good, and bad, news on US coronavirus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US President Biden says the good news is that vaccinations are progressing quickly

  • making incredible progress
  • more than 75% of over 65s have had a shot 
  • more than 80% of teachers, school staff and child care workers received at least one Covid-19 shot by the end of March
  • US is on track to hit 200m goal in his first 100 days in office
The bad news:
  • new variants of the virus are spreading, moving quickly ... and cases are going up 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose