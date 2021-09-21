Biden says will pursue new roles of global trade to level playing field

Will work with congress to double public international financing to help developing countries deal with climate change

US will oppose attempts by stronger countries to dominate weaker ones

We are not seeking a new cold war

We are committed to preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon

There are reports today that Iran nuclear talks will restart and that could be weighing on oil. As for the comments on trade, I think that's more of a token line than a pledge to take substantial action. Given the covid situation, trade isn't at the top of the global agenda.

