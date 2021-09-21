Biden says will pursue new roles of global trade to level playing field

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from the President

Biden
  • Will work with congress to double public international financing to help developing countries deal with climate change
  • US will oppose attempts by stronger countries to dominate weaker ones
  • We are not seeking a new cold war
  • We are committed to preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon
There are reports today that Iran nuclear talks will restart and that could be weighing on oil. As for the comments on trade, I think that's more of a token line than a pledge to take substantial action. Given the covid situation, trade isn't at the top of the global agenda.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose