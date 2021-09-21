Biden says will pursue new roles of global trade to level playing field
Comments from the President
- Will work with congress to double public international financing to help developing countries deal with climate change
- US will oppose attempts by stronger countries to dominate weaker ones
- We are not seeking a new cold war
- We are committed to preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon
There are reports today that Iran nuclear talks will restart and that could be weighing on oil. As for the comments on trade, I think that's more of a token line than a pledge to take substantial action. Given the covid situation, trade isn't at the top of the global agenda.