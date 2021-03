Biden signs bill into law





The check is in the mail. The White House said direct deposits will come as soon as this weekend.







Highlights from the bill:





$1,400 stimulus checks

$300-a-week jobless benefits

$3,000-$3,600 cash for kids

$34B for ACA subsidies

100% COBRA subsidies

$350B state/local aid

$14B vaccine distribution

$25B rental aid The IMF said the bill would boost US GDP by 5-6% over the next three years and that would spill over into growth and exports in much of the world.

The IMF said the bill would boost US GDP by 5-6% over the next three years and that would spill over into growth and exports in much of the world.