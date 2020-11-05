Biden speaking - feeling confident, has no doubt he will win
Biden says again every ballot must be counted
- he and running mate Harris "continue to feel very good about where things stand"
- "I have no doubt that when the process is finished she and I will be declared the winners"
- urges patience
Biden is correct to be expressing confidence, not only are number swinging his way strongly but the legal challenges launched against counting Americans' votes are falling, Trump has lost his lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan.