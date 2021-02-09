Biden supports 75K treshold for stimulus checks

Biden met with CEOs/business leaders today 

Pres. Biden is speaking to reporters:
  • he supports 75K threshold for stimulus checks
  • talking to Republicans; think in position to think big on virus relief
Today Biden, and Treasury Secretary Alan met with CEO at the White House today including JPMorgans Jamie Dimon, Doug McMillan CEO of Walmart, Sonia Syngal from GAP, Marvin Ellison CEO of Lowes, and Tom Donahue of the US Chamber of Commerce.  The leaders discussed the administration's economic relief package and the $15 minimum wage 

