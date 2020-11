Swings Arizona to Dems

Fox has called Biden the winner in Arizona. That puts the state at the only swing state from 2016 results so far.





Arizona Dem Mark Kelly defeated GOP incumbent McSally for the Senate seat. Kelly is an former astronaut and is married to Gabby Gifford was an Arizona congresswoman who resigned in January 2012 due to a severe brain injury suffered during an assassination attempt in Tucson, Arizona.