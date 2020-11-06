Biden takes the lead in the vote count in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania gives Biden the election win

Networks could call the election imminently. With Pennsylvania, he doesn't need Arizona or Nevada or Georgia.





Biden is at 49.4% compared to 49.3% in Pennsylvania. The gap is 5587 votes for Biden but the lead will continue to grow as more mail-in ballots come in. It's a virtual certainty that Biden will continue to add to the lead.







Bonds are selling off on this in what's looking like a bit of a sell-the-fact trade. This should not be a surprise to anyone as you could see this coming a day ago.











Decision Desk is calling the election for Biden:





