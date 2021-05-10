Biden team amps up chip crisis response

To conduct a summit amongst industry leaders.









The meeting will take place on May 20.





Intel previously announced they would be spending upwards of $20B in the US for two new fabrication units in Chandler, Arizona (outside Phoenix).





Meanwhile, TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, announced in May 2020 it would build a $12 billion fab in Arizona as well.



The problem is the the new production won't be finished for a few years. However with chip demand in products only expected to increase, and the risks from overseas production from both a security and supply chain perspective, the need is there for the Biden administration to lure back production to the US from China.

The Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will conduct a summit to address the chip crisis. Some of the invitees include, Intel, TSMC, Google, Amazon, GM and Ford.