Biden team working aggressively on-chip shortage
White House official speaking
- administration identifying supply chain chokepoints
- working aggressively on the chip shortage
- semiconductor supply key issue in upcoming executive order
The chip shorter has handcuffed the auto industry in the US and around the world.
Meanwhile, the White House is also reporting that:
- Senators meeting on infrastructure was productive
- Senators want bipartisan action on infrastructure
- needed to build new infrastructure across urban, rural areas to create good paying jobs and support economic recovery
- administration aims to bring construction, manufacturing, engineering, and skilled trades jobs - with the choice to join a union, to communities often left behind